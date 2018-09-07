Philanthropy in Boston has traditionally been a game of lone benefactors who bestow gifts on storied institutions and nonprofits. But might it take a different approach to address the region's systemic racism? In the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd, a new crop of organizations and philanthropists are forging new tools to invest and embolden community leaders fighting racism. Among them is The New Commonwealth Fund, launched in July, which is shaking up how philanthropy has traditionally operated in Boston. The fund, led by a coalition of 19 powerful executives of color, has a unique approach, distributing funds to Black-and-Brown led non-profits within marginalized communities, which receive 76% less funding than their white counterparts. Quincy Miller, president of Eastern Bank and Linda Dorcena Forry, former MA State Senator and now head of Diversity and Inclusion at Suffolk Construction, two founders of The New Commonwealth Fund, will join Globe columnist Diane Hessan for an Op-Talk on October 14 at 1p.m. to talk about how this new approach to philanthropy might work, how it could support the community and embolden new innovators -- and whether it truly will be a game-changer.